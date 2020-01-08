'CAA combined with NRC is lethal', says journalist Anjana Kashyap

Anjana answered the question by first explaining the history of CAA. She said that at the time of partition, most leaders had proposed to seek a way to bring back Hindus, Sikhs and other communities that were left out of India, or decided to stay in the newly found Pakistan after partition. Anjana said, “From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Hindu, Sikh and Christians who are left behind in Pakistan and Bangladesh if they are ever mistreated or face any problems in these countries should be able to come back to India.”

Anjana also commented on the fears among people regarding the enactment of NRC followed by CAA. She said that while the CAA is not a new concept in India if combined with NRC is a lethal combination.

She explained that while the communities being granted citizenship through CAA will be saved and granted citizenship again under the CAA even if they won’t be able to provide the documents, the Muslims who have been excluded from the citizenship act will fall through the cracks when they won’t be able to provide documents.

Anjana has spoken about her view on the Act on television during her show.