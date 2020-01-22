CAA: Assam’s leading citizens write to CJI

Guwahati: Ahead of the Supreme Court decision to conduct hearing on the petitions filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Wednesday, some of the leading citizens of the state, veteran journalists, academicians, former bureaucrats, etc., in a significant development, have written to the apex court saying that granting citizenship to a huge number of foreigners will put immense pressure on the scant resources of the state and its native population.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Centre move on the CAA, the section of the leading citizens in Assam, in a memorandum to Chief Justice of India (CJI), said that the gravity of the situation may be gauged from the fact while the density of population of India is 375 per sq.kilometer, in Assam it has soared to 400, and given the land under numerous water bodies and hills the actual density here may even be as much as 1,000 per sq. kilometer.