CA exams 2021: ICAI postpones IPCC and Final examinations in view of second COVID-19 wave

Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants examinations which were scheduled to be conducted from May 21 and May 22 respectively have been postponed, announced the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday. The exam has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

On Tuesday, the examination department of ICAI released a notice announcing, "In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare and well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants examinations which were scheduled to commence from May 21 and May 22, 2021 respectively across the globe."