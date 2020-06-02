C-Voter Survey: Over 65% support PM Modi, but guess who's the most popular CM?

According to a survey conducted by CVoter, a research firm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys over 65% support and Odisha CM Naveen Patniak has been recognised as the most popular Chief Minister in the country.

Calling it 'State of the Nation, 2020: May', the research firm has described it as the largest, definitive and independent survey consisting of responses from over 3,000 people from each state and union territory in the country.

The survey infered that PM Modi enjoys support from 65.69% of people who responded to this survey. The top three states in which the PM enjoys the most support are Odisha (95.6%), Himachal Pradesh (93.95%) and Chhattisgarh (92.73%).

The states in which Modi has the least support is Tamil Nadu (32.15%) and Kerala (32.89%). In Jammu and Kashmir, the PM has received 50.23% in the net satisfaction ratings. The national capital gave 58.48% and West Bengal rated the PM at 64.06%.