C-Voter Survey: Over 65% support PM Modi, but guess who's the most popular CM?

According to a survey conducted by CVoter, a research firm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys over 65% support and Odisha CM Naveen Patniak has been recognised as the most popular Chief Minister in the country.
Calling it 'State of the Nation, 2020: May', the research firm has described it as the largest, definitive and independent survey consisting of responses from over 3,000 people from each state and union territory in the country.
The survey infered that PM Modi enjoys support from 65.69% of people who responded to this survey. The top three states in which the PM enjoys the most support are Odisha (95.6%), Himachal Pradesh (93.95%) and Chhattisgarh (92.73%).
The states in which Modi has the least support is Tamil Nadu (32.15%) and Kerala (32.89%). In Jammu and Kashmir, the PM has received 50.23% in the net satisfaction ratings. The national capital gave 58.48% and West Bengal rated the PM at 64.06%.
Patnaik on top
Naveen Patnaik has been rated the most popular Chief Minister at 82.96%, followed closely by Bhupen Baghel of Chhattisgarh at 81.06% and Kerala's CM, Pinnarayi Vijayan at 80.28%.
Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ranked the lowest at just 4.47% and with 17.72% ranks Uttarakhand's CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat.
The top three states which are the most satisfied with their governance are Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The states least satisfied with their governance include Goa, Haryana and Kerala.
A poll for the race to become the next Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi received 66.2% while Rahul Gandhi was rated as 23.21%. With a rating of 36.12% in Tamil Nadu for the position of India's next Prime Minister, 10 states gave Rahul Gandhi a negative rating.
