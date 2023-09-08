Bypoll Results 2023: TMC Wins Bengal; BJP Bags Tripura Seat

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had wrested the Dhupguri seat in Jalpaiguri district from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy had won by over 4000 votes from BJPs Tapasi Roy (A widow of CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir).

The Congress-supported CPI (M) candidate became a distant third.

"This is a win for INDIA": Mamata

Talking to the media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the win is I.N.D.I.A's (opposition alliance)."It is a historical election. The win is I.N.D.I.As. The people of North Bengal is with us," said Mamata. The election was necessary due to the sudden demise of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray.

North Bengal has been considered to be a strong citadel of the saffron camp since the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In the 2021 Assembly election also BJP did well in North Bengal. This time in the bypolls, the ruling TMC could manage to win back the Dhupguri seat from BJP.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that 'self assessment is need'.

BJP's success story in Tripura

In Tripura, BJP managed to win both the death in Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly in Tripura's Sepahijala district in the bypoll. BJP's Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seats and Bindu Debnath Dhampur seat making CPI(M) a distant second.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however, claimed that BJP doesnt allow anyone in Tripura.