Bypoll Results 2023: Historic Victory For BJP As Boxanagar Elects First Muslim MLA In Tripura & Country In Over 2 Years

In a significant boost for the ruling BJP in Tripura, the party emerged victorious in the bypolls for both Assembly seats, the results of which were announced on Friday. These victories occur half a year after the BJP secured its second term in power in the state, albeit with a very narrow majority. With these two wins, the BJP now holds 33 seats out of the 60-member Assembly.

While the BJP emerged victorious in both the Dhanpur and Boxanagar bypolls, the latter's win carries significant milestones for the party. The seat, which was historically a stronghold of the rival CPI(M), has now been claimed by the BJP. Additionally, the BJP now boasts a Muslim MLA after a two-year gap.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victory in the Boxanagar seat, defeating the CPI(M). BJP candidate Tafajjal Hossain secured 34,146 votes, whereas CPI(M)'s Mizan Hossain could only manage 3,909 votes. The BJP wrested this seat from the CPI(M) with an impressive margin of 30,237 votes.

Who is Taffajal Hossain?

The 51-years-old Muslim leader Taffajal Hossain, first Muslim nominee elected to Tripura assembly as BJP nominee, unsuccessfully contested the February 16 assembly polls from the same Muslim-dominated Boxanagar constituency.

He lost to CPI-M's Samsul Haque, who died on July 19 following a cardiac attack necessitating the bypolls, by a margin of 4631 votes.

During the campaigning for the bypoll, on August 21, Jitendra Chaudhury, the Tripura CPIM state committee secretary, called for prompt action against Tofazzal Hussain, accusing him of openly violating the Model Code of Conduct by appealing to government employees to vote for him.

Chaudhary alleged that during the the All Tripura Madrasa Teachers Association (ATMTA) meeting that took place in Kamalnagar within the 20-Boxanagar Assembly Constituency, Md. Tofazzal Hussain not only attended the meeting but also spoke to the Madrassa Teachers, highlighting the BJP's secular values and urging them to support his candidacy.

BJP's drought for Muslim MLAs

Before Hussain's victory from Boxanagar, the BJP had no Muslim legislators in the legislative assemblies of 28 states and three Union Territories.

Just a few years ago, the party had a combined total of four Muslim legislators in various assemblies: one in Jammu and Kashmir, one in Assam, and two in Rajasthan.

Abdul Ghani Kohli, who secured victory in the Kalakote constituency within the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, later served as a minister in the BJP-PDP government. He continues to be a member of the party.

Yunus Khan secured victory as a BJP candidate in Didwana, Rajasthan, in 2013 and subsequently held a ministerial position in the Vasundhara Raje government. However, in the 2018 elections, he faced defeat against Sachin Pilot of the Congress in Tonk.

Another Muslim BJP legislator in Rajasthan was Habibur Rahman, who won on a party ticket from Nagaur in 2013. However, just prior to the 2018 elections, he defected from the saffron party to join the Congress.

The most recent Muslim BJP MLA was Aminul Haque Laskar, who emerged victorious from Sonai, Assam, in 2016. He later assumed the role of deputy speaker in the state assembly in 2019. Nonetheless, in the 2021 elections, Laskar was defeated by Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of the All India United Democratic Front.

