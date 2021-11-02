Bypoll results 2021: Congress bags 8 Assembly seats, BJP's magic begins to wane

In a neck-and-neck fight in three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress bagged one Lok Sabha seat each while the Congress fared better, winning 8 seats as against the BJP's tally of 7, sending out a message that the saffron magic in the Hindi belt is waning.



The Shiv Sena for the first time secured its first Lok Sabha seat outside home turf Maharashtra by winning the Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Lok Sabha seat.



The most crushing defeat for the BJP was in Himachal Pradesh; despite it being in power in the state, the Congress won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll and the three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

The Mandi seat was won by Pratibha Singh, widow of late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was pitted against Kargil war hero Brigadier (retired) Khushal Thakur of BJP.



Congress chief spokesman and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "The BJP has lost 2 out of 3 Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, the BJP lost at most places in direct contest with the INC. HP, Rajasthan Karnataka & Maharashtra have witnessed it."



"Modi ji, Shed arrogance! Repeal 3 Black Laws! Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot! Disdain for people’s pain is harmful," he added.



The Congress candidate Kalpana Verma regained for the party the Raigaon seat in Satna district after many years, but the BJP won the two other Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and retained Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, with a thumping majority (Gyaneshwar Patil against Congress candidate Rajnarain.)



In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamul Congress won all the four Assembly seats. In BJP-ruled Assam, the BJP won three Assembly seats and two went to its ally in the government. In fact, all nine seats in the North East went to the BJP or its allies, as the Congress drew a blank.

In Bihar, both the Assembly bypolls were won by the ruling Janata Dal(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



The Congress won both the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan and one in Maharashtra, while the Congress and the BJP shared one seat each in BJP-ruled Karnataka. In Telangana, the BJP won the single seat that went to polls.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:48 PM IST