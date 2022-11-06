e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2022 Bypoll Results: BJP leads in 3 seats, Uddhav faction Shiv Sena leads in Mumbai, TRS in Munugode in early trends

2022 Bypoll Results: BJP leads in 3 seats, Uddhav faction Shiv Sena leads in Mumbai, TRS in Munugode in early trends

As per the early trends in the by polls in the 7 seats in 6 states the BJP was leading in 3 seats, Shiv Sena in one, TRS in one and RJD in two seats.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Counting for By polls 2022 underway; BJP leads in 3 seats, TRS in Munugode |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The counting for bypolls in seven constituencies that were held on November 3 is underway.

BJP leading in Adampur

As per the initial trends of the Adampur constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading with 10,778 votes in Haryana and Congress' candidate Jai Prakash is trailing with 8800 votes.

Haryana's Adampur seat witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a total voter turnout of 75.25 per cent.

In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya contested the by-poll as the BJP candidate.

The Congress fielded former Union Minister Jai Prakash while the INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. Satender Singh was AAP's candidate.

Notably, the Adampur seat is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Read Also
Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022: Uddhav faction's Shiv Sena leader Rutuja Latke heads towards...
article-image

RJD leading in Mokama as well as Gopalganj

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in both the assembly seats- Mokama as well as Gopalganj.

For the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi is leading with 35,036 votes whereas Mohan Prasad Gupta is leading on the Gopalganj assembly seat with 6,314 votes.

In Bihar, this was the first major election after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form a Grand Alliance government.

Read Also
Watch: TRS & BJP workers clash in Telangana during the last leg of bypoll campaign
article-image

The main contest is between the BJP and the RJD in Bihar

For the Mokama bypolls, the BJP has fielded Sonam Devi against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election.

Notably, Mokama is said to be the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets.

BJP has given the ticket to Kusum Devi, the wife of incumbent BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

As per the initial trends, BJP's Aman Giri is currently leading on the Gola Gokrannath assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh with 49,142 votes till now, while SP's Vinay Tiwari has polled 35,144 votes till now.

For this, the BJP had fielded Aman Giri while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had given a ticket to former MLA Vinay Tiwari.

Read Also
Adampur seat bypoll: Kejriwal's Haryana roadshow cancelled following Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat
article-image

Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiv Sena leader Rutuja Latke leading in Andheri by poll

In Andheri East, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) candidate Rutuja Latke has been seen leading with 14,648 votes in the November 3 held by-polls here.

Rutuja Latke is the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll.

This was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The NCP and Congress have also supported the candidature of Rutuja Latke.

BJP leading in Odisha

Accordingly, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj is leading with 8,737 votes in Odisha's Dhamnagar, which saw 66.63 per cent voter turnout recorded in Dhamnagar Assembly constituency bypolls. Meanwhile, BJD's Abanti Das got 7,358 votes.

In Odisha's Dhamnagar bypoll, there seems to be a tough contest between ruling BJD candidate Abanti Das and BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana, the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election.

TRS leading in Munugode

TRS candidate Kooskuntla Prabhakar Reddy is currently leading at the Munugode seat with 6,412 votes while BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trails with 5,126 votes.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had campaigned aggressively in Munugode.In the Assembly bypolls held across six states, the Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout with 77.5 pc voting on Thursday, as per Election Commission trends.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on 10% EWS quota in jobs,education

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on 10% EWS quota in jobs,education

Bihar bypoll results: RJD's Neelam Devi wins in Mokama, BJP's Kusum Devi retains Gopalganj seat

Bihar bypoll results: RJD's Neelam Devi wins in Mokama, BJP's Kusum Devi retains Gopalganj seat

2022 Bypoll Results: BJP leads in 3 seats, Uddhav faction Shiv Sena leads in Mumbai, TRS in Munugode...

2022 Bypoll Results: BJP leads in 3 seats, Uddhav faction Shiv Sena leads in Mumbai, TRS in Munugode...

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri

Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Tehri