By-poll results a shot in arm: SP might get support of small parties in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls | Twitter

Beleaguered Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has some respite from the results of recently held by elections of Mainpuri parliamentary and Khatauli assembly seats. After the record victory in Mainpuri and wresting the Khatauli seat from the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), sulking old alliance partners of SP have once again inching close to it.

Once an alliance partner of SP, Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) which had severed its ties during the presidential elections, has started taking soft stand again. The SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said that there is no permanent enemy in politics. He said that if any offer comes up, there is no harm in talking to SP again and an alliance could be formed for 2024 parliament elections. Citing examples of the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar and the BJP-PDP tie-up in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajbhar said there is always a possibility in politics.

It may be mentioned that SBSP had contested the 2022 assembly polls in alliance with SP and had won 11 seats. Soon after the election, the relations between the two parties turned sour and Rajbahar started accusing Akhilesh Yadav for the poll debacle. In the presidential elections, SBSP voted for NDA candidate and it opposed SP in the Rajya Sabha as well as legislative council polls also.

However, after the merger of Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) with Samajwadi Party during the Mainpuri by-elections and the record-breaking victory, the SBSP changed his tone. Rajbhar welcomed this move and said that if initiatives are being taken for alliance again, he would definitely respond. Another former alliance partner of SP, Janwadi Party too has shown interest in coming together. Janwadi Party Chief Sanjay Chauhan said that he is with Akhilesh Yadav though there was some confusion in the past now everything is fine.