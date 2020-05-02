Bus carrying stranded migrant labourers from Surat to Odisha overturns, at least one dead

On Saturday, A bus carrying stranded migrants from Surat to Odisha overturned near Kalinga Ghat on Ganjam-Kandhamal border, reported OTV.
According to the report, 40 people have been rescued and at least one has been reported dead so far.
(This is a developing story)
