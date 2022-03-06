Bus carrying labourers overturns in MP, 3 killed

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Three passengers, including a minor girl, were killed and 36 others injured after a bus carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh overturned in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at Pathkhai Ghat, some 35 km from the Shahdol district headquarters, when the private bus was on way to the UP capital Lucknow from Kawardha (Chhattisgarh), Sinhpur police station in-charge Rameshwar Uike told PTI.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle overturned, he said.

After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled from the spot, the official said.

The deceased included an unidentified man aged around 55, and two other persons - identified as Mahima (12), resident of Mungeli (Chhattisgarh), and Nadir Khan, from Shahjahanpur (UP), he said.

Out of 36 injured passengers, 26 were admitted to Shahdol's Medical College and 10 were taken to the district hospital. Later, eight of the injured people were discharged after primary treatment, the official said.

A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant sections, he added.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:06 PM IST