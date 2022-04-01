Burqa-clad woman who threw bomb at security forces in Kashmir arrested

The woman who was involved in the petrol bomb attack at CRPF bunker in Sopore on March 29 has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir confirming the development said that the woman who hurled a petrol bomb at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore has been arrested.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, was caught on camera and the video widely circulated on social media.

The CCTV footage from the Central Reserve Police Force camp in Sopore town of Baramulla district showed the woman stopping in the middle of the road and rummaging through a purse she was carrying. She is then seen taking out a bomb and lobbing it at the camp.

The bomb had landed outside the security barricades and caused no loss of life or property, the police said.

The police said the woman was associated with banned woman's separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Milat and was released on bail a few months ago.

Quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS identified the accused as Haseena Akhtar.

Kumar said Akhtar is an "OGW (over-ground worker) of LeT" adding three FIRs under UAPA have been lodged against her.

Haseena has been arrested in past also in many anti-national activities said Kumar, adding that she is pro-separatist and many cases are already registered against her.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:40 AM IST