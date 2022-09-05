e-Paper Get App
Bullet-riddled body of 30-year-old found in an orchard at J&K's Shopian, police begin probe

According to preliminary reports from Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Srinagar: Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said.

His body was found from Narapora village, he said.

According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.

article-image

