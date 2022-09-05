Bullet-riddled body of 30-year-old found in an orchard at J&K's Shopian, police begin probe

Representative Image |

Srinagar: Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said.

His body was found from Narapora village, he said.

According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.