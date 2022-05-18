Bulldozer politics: Delhi AAP govt seeks report from BJP civic bodies on demolition drives

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.

This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.

Kejriwal had said the demolition drives in Delhi will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the "biggest destruction" in Independent India, and accused the BJP of "misusing" power.

Targeting the anti-encroachment drives held by the BJP-led MCD in the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the civic body was planning to run bulldozers over 63 lakh people in the city, making it the “biggest demolition in Independent India”.

Kejriwal said he had told legislators from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to stand by the people, and protest them against this “gundagardi”.

"Delhi has not developed as a planned city. More than 80 per cent of Delhi can be called illegal and encroached upon. Does that mean you will destroy 80 per cent of Delhi?" he asked.

The anti-encroachment drives by BJP-ruled municipal corporations started in the national capital after party president Adesh Gupta wrote letters to mayors requesting action against encroachments by Rohingya and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.

The demolition in Jahangirpuri, right after communal clashes in the area, had grabbed headlines with opposition leaders questioning its timing and motive and alleging that the civic body's bulldozers targeted one community.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, has come under severe criticism after locals and opposition parties called its anti-encroachment drive politically motivated and timed just as the civic body's term ends on May 18.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:56 AM IST