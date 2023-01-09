Bulldozer justice in Rajasthan: Paper leak accused's coaching centre razed in Jaipur; watch video

Taking strong action in the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan Government on Monday bulldozed the coaching centre of the main accused.

The five-storey institute building on Gopalpura bypass road of Jaipur was demolished by the enforcement wing of the Jaipur Development Authority.

The accused, Suresh Dhaka and Bhupendra Saharan, ran the ‘Adhigam’ Coaching institute in Jaipur for candidates who wish to prepare for competitive exams for Government jobs. They have been absconding ever since the question paper leak came to light.

JDA enforcement wing chief Raghuveer Saini said, “Our technical and revenue teams have inspected the site and found construction in violations of building bylaws. The five-storey structure was an illegal commercial building, a part of which was encroached upon the road.”

“Building owner Anil Agarwal and Adhigam Coaching Cnstitute director Bhupendra Saharan, operators Suresh Dhaka, Dharmendra Chowdhary and others were given a 72-hour notice to remove the illegal construction or present their side but nothing happened. So, the JDA demolished the building today,” Mr Saini said.

The Rajasthan Police had arrested 55 people in the question paper leak case but Dhaka and Saharan have been absconding and are now on the wanted list.

Notably, it is the second time when the Rajasthan Government has carried out such an action on the accused of the question paper leak case. Earlier, the JDA had demolished a school and a college building of the accused of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) question paper leak case.

