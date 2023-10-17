Bulldozer Action In UP: Jailed BSP Leader Anupam Dubey's Hotel Razed In Farrukhabad; Video Surfaces |

UP: In a significant move, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh took bold action against illegal activities in Farrukhabad district on Monday. The target of this action was the 'Guru Sharanam Palace,' a hotel owned by BSP leader Anupam Dubey, located on Thandi Road. The administration, backed by heavy police force, initiated the demolition process using bulldozers, sending a strong message against lawlessness.

High Court Interference And Resumed Action

Initially, the demolition faced a temporary halt due to the High Court's interference. However, when Anupam Dubey failed to secure relief from the court, the administration resumed its crackdown. Bulldozers roared back to life, tearing down the hotel's rear wall facing Mohalla Andiana, marking a pivotal moment in the government's drive against illegal establishments.

Dubey Lodged In Agra Jail

BSP leader Anupam Dubey is currently lodged in the Agra jail. His imprisonment is linked to around four dozen cases, including charges of gangsterism, murder, and extortion. Despite his wife Meenakshi Dubey's attempts to seek relief from the High Court, the ongoing action by the administration suggests no respite for the Dubey family.

The government's crackdown extended beyond Anupam Dubey, as his younger brother, who was on the run, was apprehended in Lucknow recently. This relentless pursuit of individuals involved in unlawful activities showcases the government's uncompromising stance. The presence of a sizeable police force underscores the determination to eradicate illegal establishments, exemplified by the demolition of the hotel in the Thandi Road area.

