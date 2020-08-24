Building collapses in Maharashtra's Raigad; many trapped inside

Many people were trapped after a five storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have moved to the the spot.

News agency ANI quoted the NDRF to add that the incident had taken place at around 6: 50 pm. Officials said that a G+4 building had collapsed in the Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in Raigad district.

According to some the Free Press Journal's Sanjay Jog, while 25 people have been rescued, another 40 are reportedly trapped. Nearly 40 families had been residing in the building.