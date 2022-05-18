'Build corruption-free image of TMC’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's message to party workers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday gave a clear message to the party workers to build a corruption-free clean image of the party.

“You know I am a rough and tough person. Stringent action will be taken against the workers who are not working for to people. I will remove those Trinamool Congress workers who are not working for the people,” said Mamata.

While addressing the party workers at Jhargram, Mamata also spoke about eradicating corruption from the grassroots levels and asked everyone to connect with the local people to the optimum level and expediting developmental work in the districts.

“I became a neta because of my work, and the appreciation of people for my work. I will always prefer that person, who while walking on the road, helps others. Today, I am at Midnapore. The people of this land have helped us a lot. Even when I was in the opposition, these were the people who stood by me at all times. Midnapore is also the land of freedom fighters,” added the Chief Minister.

Stating that the slogan of “Angrez Bharat Choro” was raised in Midnapore, Mamata said that she will again visit the place on August 9.

“I have heard that tap water is an issue here. To resolve this, under the Paray Samadhan Scheme, the District Magistrate can spend up to Rs 5 lakh to resolve such issues. Midnapore should show the way to the rest of Bengal. Very soon, Midnapore College will be given University status. A bill in this regard will be passed by the Assembly,” further said the Chief Minister.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Mamata said that the Central government is ‘looting’ people.

“The Centre keeps saying it’s their money. It is not. It is your (common people) money, which the Central Government takes in the form of customs, tolls, and cess. They take funds from Bengal, and then they don’t return what the state is owed. The Central Government still owes Rs 97,000 crore to Bengal. The price of cooking gas has been increasing daily. How will the common man survive?” questioned Mamata.

“When any BJP leader visits your block, stop them and ask them about your money. Do peaceful demonstrations, if necessary. 'Jawab chai, jawab dao. 100 din er taka daao' should be our slogan. BJP will sell this country, that is their attitude,” instructed Mamata.

Mamata also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly raising ‘communal’ issues to hide the issues affecting people.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:35 PM IST