Budget good for farmers and economy of states, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Amidst fierce political battle going on during Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Chief Minister has welcomed the union budget tabled in the parliament on Tuesday.

Giving his reaction soon after the budget was tabled, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath said it would boost the economy of the self-dependent India. He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for tabling a progressive budget that is aimed at betterment of every section of the society be it farmers, youths or women.

UP CM said that the announcement made regarding the minimum support price (MSP) and target for making farmers income double would be fulfilled through this budget. Besides the budget also has provisions for women empowerment and their upliftment. There are announcements of launching more programmes such as Mission Shakti for women.

Lauding the announcements made in the union budget, CM Yogi who is on campaign tour in west UP said that provision of providing interest free loans to states for a period of 50 years and running more Vande Bharat trains would benefit people. He said that provisions in the annual budget would accelerate the progress of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:07 PM IST