Budget 2024: Rajasthan Gets Industrial Park, Misses 'Funds For Tourism, Irrigation'

Rajasthan has got a big industrial park in the first budget of the BJP led government at the Centre. With this, the state will receive Rs 7,000 crore more as share of central taxes this time.

The union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman has announced 12 new industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program and Rajasthan has been sanctioned Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Park.

The Park is important for the industrial development in western Rajasthan. This industrial park will be developed near Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and is located at an equal distance (30 km) from Jodhpur and Pali city.

This project will be developed on 1578 acres and with an estimated cost of Rs 922 crore. About 40 thousand people will get direct employment in this.

Along with this, the state of Rajasthan would get Rs, 73504 crore as share of central taxes. This amount is Rs 7000 more than the last fiscal year.

Rajasthan was expecting to get funds for the tourism sector as it is known as a tourist state and the minister for tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is from the state, but no specific announcement has been made for the state in this sector. Likewise, the funds were also expected for the revised Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as now it is a part of river link project of the central government, but no announcement has been made for this also.

Reacting to the Budget announcements, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said on X 'Today's budget has brought new opportunities and new energy. It has brought a lot of new employment and self-employment opportunities. It has brought Better Growth and Bright Future. The budget will act as a catalyst in the process of making India the third-largest economic power in the world and will lay a solid foundation for a developed India.

While former CM Ashok Gehlot has said that Rajasthan is disappointed with the budget.

“Geographically and socially, our Rajasthan needed a special package, but Rajasthan's name did not even come up in the entire budget speech, whereas during the last assembly elections, no speech of the Prime Minister ended without the misleading claim of double development from the so-called double engine government,” said Gehlot in his social media post on X.