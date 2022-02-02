Budget 2022: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar takes a dig at Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi; netizens say 'barking on social media is easy'

A day after the union budget was tabled, the opposition party leaders continue to strenthen their attack on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the central government. In a latest attack from the Trinamool Congress, its MP Jawhar Sircar took a dig at the FM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing an old and current picture of Ms Sitharaman on Twitter, Sircar wrote, "Ever wondered why @narendramodi selected Nirmala Sitharaman as his FM to sell off our national assets? Answer is that she has experience in sales at Habitat, a home decor store in London's Regent Street.

His tweet comes in the light of the fact that when Sitharaman moved to London, she worked as the Senior Manager of Research and Analysis with Price Waterhouse. However, before joining Price Waterhouse (PWC), for a brief period, she worked as a salesgirl at Habitat, which is a home decor store in London regent Street.

Ever wondered why @narendramodi⁩ selected Nirmala Sitharaman as his FM to sell off our national assets? Answer is that she has experience in sales at Habitat, a home decor store in London's Regent Street. pic.twitter.com/JPS9kaVuYi — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) February 2, 2022

The TMC MP linked her sales job with selling of India's national assets.

Over his dig at the Finance Minister and PM Modi, the Jawhar received a mixed a response from netizens, while some supported him, some slammed him terming him a 'lapdog'. Take a look:

The Opposition on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget, calling it a "Pegasus spin budget" and a "zero-sum budget" that has nothing for the salaried class and the poor, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders hailed it as "people-friendly" with a focus on a building a self-reliant India.

Shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, the opposition parties reacted sharply against the government's economic blueprint while BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, welcomed the budget as visionary.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:23 PM IST