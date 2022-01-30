Budget 2022: RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla take stock of arrangements; MPs requested to take RTPCR test before session begins

Ahead of the 2022 Budget session of Parliament beginning tomorrow, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday evening took stock of arrangements.

On the first day, at 11 a.m. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha will begin after half an hour of the President's address, while the Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin at 2.30 p.m. On the second day, on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 a.m.

According to sources of news agency ANI, all members of parliament (MPs) have been requested to take the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 48 hours before the commencement of the Session.

Further, responding to a query by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, it was informed by the officials that after seven days of home quarantine, no test is required to be taken as per the guidelines of the Government of India.

Amid the Covid threat, the session will see many restrictions and even except for the first two days, it has been decided to run both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- in two shifts.

The session is beginning just a few days before the Assembly polls in five states and it is therefore most likely that issues related to these poll-bound states would be taken up in the Houses.

Meanwhile, the impact of the disclosures related to the Pegasus made by a foreign English newspaper just before the Parliament session is also expected to rock Parliament.

The Economic Survey for the year 2021-2022 will be presented in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday itself.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha will begin one hour after the Budget speech of the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha. She will also present the Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

From February 2, under the Covid protocol, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will run in two shifts.

It has been decided that the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. After this, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha will start at 4 p.m., which will continue till 9 p.m.

The two-shift proceeding arrangements have been made only for the first phase of the Budget Session, i.e., till February 11.

The session, this time, will take place in two phases. The first phase will start from January 31 and end on February 11 while the second phase will start from March 14 and will continue till April 8.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:36 PM IST