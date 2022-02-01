Budget 2022: Opposition has no views on economy, says P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget presentation today, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties stating that they have "no views on the economy."

"On the morning after the Economic Survey, if you read some newspapers, you will come to the conclusion that there is no Opposition in India And, even if there is a feeble Opposition, it has no views on the economy," the Congress leader tweeted a day after the Economic Survey was tabled in both the Houses of the Parliament.

Quoting a phrase from Charles Dickens's novel 'A Tale of Two Cities', Chidambaram said, "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times." After the Economic Survey was tabled in both the Houses of the Parliament, the Congress leader had said that on March 31, 2022, the GDP will be at the same level as it was on March 31, 2020. Taking a dig at the government, he said that it took two years "to go back to where we were on March 31, 2020."

"The Economic Survey repeats ad nauseum that at the end of 2021-22 the Economy would have recovered to the pre-pandemic level (2019-20)," he tweeted on Monday.

"In plain language, it means that on 31.3.2022 the GDP will be at the same level as it was on 31-3-2020. It means that it has taken two years to go back to where we were on 31-3-2020," he added.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the second time, unlike the traditional 'bahi-khata' form.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

