Budget 2022: 'It has nothing for common man, poor, women and marginalized sections of the society', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the Union Budget has nothing for the common man, poor, women and marginalized sections of the society.



Commenting on the Budget Gehlot tweeted ‘the fiscal deficit of the central government has doubled in 7 years and this is going to increase further after this budget.’ The budget will increase inflation and benefit the corporate while common man, farmers and workers will lose their earnings, added Gehlot.



He said that the new employment figures have been presented in the budget but no concrete action plan has been made. Its fate will also be similar to the promise of 2 crore jobs per year.



Talking about the expectations of Rajasthan from the budget Gehlot said ‘Rajasthan has given 25 MPs to NDA but the people of the state are completely disappointed as the demands for the status of a national project to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, increase the centre’s share in Jal Jeevan Mission, Jaislemer-Kandla railway line and MEMU coach factory in Bhilwara have not been fulfilled.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:29 PM IST