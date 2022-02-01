e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Budget 2022: 'It has brought to woo public with new promises', says BSP chief Mayawati

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.
PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati |

BSP supremo Mayawati |

Advertisement

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the Union Budget has been brought to "woo the public with new promises" and alleged that the Centre has forgotten to implement its old announcements.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The Union Budget presented in the Parliament today has been brought to woo the public with new promises, while the implementation of the past promises and old announcements have been forgotten. How appropriate is it? Why is the Centre free from worries of poverty, unemployment, inflation and suicides by farmers." "The central government is patting its back. The tax burden has made the life of the people miserable. Hence, it would be better if the Centre makes efforts to reduce the despair and disappointment among the people due to inflation and insecurity," she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

ALSO READ

Budget for whom? asks CPI(M) after FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Budget 2022-23 Budget for whom? asks CPI(M) after FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Budget 2022-23

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
Advertisement