Budget 2022: How to download e-budget copy? check links here

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2022-23 is to be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in paperless form. The Union Budget 2022-23 will also be available on the mobile app after the Budget presentation is completed in the Parliament.

The Union Government Budget app is available for download on android’s Google play store and Apple’s iOS app store. Union Government Budget App makes budget documents available to members of the parliament (MPs) and the general public alike in one place.

You can download the app with the help of this link- indiabudget.gov.in/downloadapp.php





On Google Play store- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

On App store- https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364

The union budget will be available on the the app user's mobile phone soon after it is presented in the parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union budget will be available in two languages-English and Hindi.

The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms. All the documents can be accessed in PDF format.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:44 AM IST