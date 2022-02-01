e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Budget 2022: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat calls it as 'Chunaavi Budget'

On Monday, Rawat was seen campaigning door-to-door for the upcoming elections in Haridwar.
ANI
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat addressing the media in Dehradun on Snday. PTI Photo (PTI5_8_2016_000128B) |

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday said that this year's budget will be 'Chunaavi budget' ahead of the scheduled assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Rawat said, "This year's budget will be a 'Chunaavi Budget'. It will be presented in a way while focusing on the interests of the poll-bound states." On Monday, Rawat was seen campaigning door-to-door for the upcoming elections in Haridwar.

Notably, Congress leader Anupama Rawat has been fielded from Haridwar Rural. She is the daughter of Congress election campaign committee chief and former CM Harish Rawat. This is an assembly seat from which her father unsuccessfully contested in the 2017 polls.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
