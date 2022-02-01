Budget 2022-23: Healthcare gets a digital push

Union Budget 2022-23 has given healthcare a much-needed digital push. Rolling out an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem, setting up of National Tele Mental Health Scheme, incentivising start-ups, which would include health, and ‘Drone Shakti’ are innovative ideas and in the right direction, said Dr Satyender Goel, healthcare digital entrepreneur and CEO, India Health Link (IHL).

The National Digital Health Ecosystem in the age of digitisation and rollout of 5G technology would make healthcare accessible to the needs of over 1.4 billion population in India, many of whom were scarred due to the pandemic.

To further push the digital mission, it is vital for the government to partner with the private sector and use the technological innovations coming from creative start-ups in the field. A point noteworthy is the ‘Drone Shakti’ – a plan to encourage drone technology. This could be used in multiple ways in the healthcare segment too.

The proposed National Tele Health Scheme involving Bengaluru-based NIMHANS shows the importance given by the government to a large segment of population that was stressed out following the pandemic and is part of what the Finance Minister said about "empathy for the pandemic-hit population".

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:53 PM IST