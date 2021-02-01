Budget 2021: Modi govt plans to handover India's assets to his 'crony capitalist friends', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Modi government was planning to give the country's assets to a few capitalists even as he slammed the Centre for not providing cash transfers to the poor in the Union Budget.
In a tweet after the Budget, he said, "Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed several disinvestment and monetisation scheme in the Union Budget 2021 to raise funds in the the upcoming financial year.
"In spite of COVID-19, we have kept working towards strategic disinvestment. A number of transactions namely BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam limited among others would be completed in 2021-22," she said.
"Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments and I propose to introduce the amendments in this Session itself," the Finance Minister added.
Under asset monetisation, a “National Monetization Pipeline” of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched. An Asset Monetization dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors, Sitharaman announced.
"National Highways Authority of India and PGCIL each have sponsored one InvIT that will attract international and domestic institutional investors. Five operational roads with an estimated enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crores are being transferred to the NHAI InvIT. Similarily, transmission assets of a value of Rs 7,000 crores will
be transferred to the PGCIL InvIT," she said.
Railways will monetise Dedicated Freight Corridor assets for operations and maintenance, after commissioning, Sitharaman announced.
The next lot of Airports will be monetised for operations and management concession, she added.