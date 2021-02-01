Budget 2021: Modi govt plans to handover India's assets to his 'crony capitalist friends', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Modi government was planning to give the country's assets to a few capitalists even as he slammed the Centre for not providing cash transfers to the poor in the Union Budget.

In a tweet after the Budget, he said, "Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed several disinvestment and monetisation scheme in the Union Budget 2021 to raise funds in the the upcoming financial year.