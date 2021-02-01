Budget 2021: Education sector gets Rs 93,224 crore boost

Strengthening of over 15,000 schools for effective implementation of the new National Education Policy, 750 new Eklavya model residential schools, 100 new Sainik schools and phase-wise reforming of CBSE board exams from 2022-23 session, are among the announcements made for the school education sector in the Union budget 2021-22 on Monday.

In this budget, the Ministry of Education has been allocated Rs 93,224.31 crore in the 2021-22 Budget, an increase of more than Rs 8,100 crore from the revised estimates for the current fiscal.

The Ministry was originally allocated Rs 99,311.52 crore for 2020-21 fiscal, which was eventually revised to Rs 85,089.07 crore as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and classes were ordered shut to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the union budget announced on Monday, the Department of School Education has received Rs 54,873.66 crore as against Rs 59,845 crore allocated in the last Budget, a drop of Rs 4971.34 crore.

The ministry's school education scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan saw its allocation reduced to Rs 31,050.16 crore from 38,750.50 crore in the current fiscal.

Funds for the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education have been reduced to just Rs 1 crore from Rs 110 crore in the current fiscal.