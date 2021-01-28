Budget 2021: Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and TMC to boycott the president's address to Parliament

"The prime minister and the BJP government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the government, the Opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the anti-farmer laws and in solidarity with the Indian farmers, have decided to boycott the president's address to both the houses of Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021," said a joint statement issued by various parties.

Joint statement

Releasing the joint statement, senior Congress leader Azad, along, with deputy leader Anand Sharma and Congress' chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, said farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws "arbitrarily imposed by the BJP government.

The parties also said the government remains unmoved and has responded with water canons, tear gas and lathi charges on the lakhs of farmers agitating against the laws. Every effort has been made to discredit a legitimate mass movement through the government-sponsored disinformation campaign, they said.

The parties also said that though the protests and the agitation have remained peaceful, but there were some acts of violence on January 26 in the national capital, which was condemned universally and unequivocally.

"We also express our sadness over the injuries sustained by Delhi Police personnel while handling the difficult situation. But, we believe that an impartial investigation will reveal the central government's nefarious role in orchestrating those events," the parties said in the joint statement.

Threat to Indian agriculture

They said the new farm laws threaten the future of Indian agriculture, which sustains over 60 per cent of the country's population, and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour.

"The three farm laws are an assault on the rights of the states and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution. If not repealed, these Laws will effectively dismantle the edifice of national food security that rests upon - minimum support price (MSP), government procurement and public distribution system (PDS)," the statement said.