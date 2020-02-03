Budget 2020: How Modi's 'NRI tax' has left Kerala fuming

Thiruvananthapuram: The Modi government's recent announcement that the Indian income of NRIs will be taxed may have been a misstep. NRIs are the vital source that sustains Kerala’s economy, and the recent announcement may have further curtailed the saffron party's chances of making headway in the southern state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2020-21 had proposed taxation of non-resident Indians (NRIs) who do not pay taxes in any foreign country. She later clarified that only the Indian income of NRIs is proposed to be taxed under the new provision.

The proposed tax on NRIs will not apply to bonafide Indians working in tax-free foreign countries and is intended to tax only those seeking to escape tax by exploiting their non-resident status, the government clarified.