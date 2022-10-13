Buddhist Conversion Day by B R Ambedkar 2022; all you need to know

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | File

Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and one of India's most revered leaders, publicly converted to Buddhism, along with 3.65 lakh of his followers. He was converted in Nagpur, in a traditional ceremony. He was the pioneer of the Buddhist moment in India.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, was born on April 14, 1891, into a low-income Dalit family that experienced prejudice, since they belonged to a scheduled caste.

When Babasaheb started practising law in Mumbai, he became actively involved in Dalit rights; later, he took various steps in the social, economic, and political development of the Dalits.

Here are some famous quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar

"Though I was born an untouchable Hindu, I shall not die as a Hindu," he said in one of his speeches.

"The outcaste is a by-product of the caste system. There will be outcasts as long as there are castes. "

"Nothing can emancipate the outcaste except the destruction of the caste system."

"Democracy is more than just a form of government; it is fundamentally an attitude of respect and reverence for one's fellowmen."

"Religion, social status, and property are all sources of power and authority which one man has to control the liberty of another."

“Plato had no perception of the uniqueness of every individual, of his incommensurability with others, of each individual as forming a class of his own. He had no recognition of the infinite diversity of active tendencies and the combination of tendencies of which an individual is capable.”

“योsवमन्येत ते मूले हेतुशास्त्राश्रयात् द्विजः ।

स साधुभिर्बहिष्कार्यो नास्तिको वेदनिन्दकः ।।

According to this rule, rationalism, as a canon of interpreting the Vedas and Smritis, is absolutely condemned. It is regarded to be as wicked as atheism, and the punishment provided for it is ex-communication.”