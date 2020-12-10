Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Update: Former Bengal CM shows improvement, but remains 'critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday but remained "critical", hospital sources said.

The 76-year-old politician is "still on ventilator support", they said.

"His health condition has improved a bit. He is also maintaining a steady PCO2 level and the reading of which is at 42 this morning. This is normal for COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients.

"He is still on mechanical ventilator support and his condition remains critical," a senior official of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

His cardiac condition, pulse rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation level are currently stable, the hospital said in a statement.