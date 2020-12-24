BTP officially withdraws support to Congress govt in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) officially withdrew support to the Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday, accusing it of betrayal.
The party had announced on December 11 that it was breaking off ties with the government after the Congress joined hands with the BJP to scuttle chances of the BTP candidate becoming Zila pramukh in Dungarpur district.
BTP Rajasthan president Vela Ram Ghoghra announced the withdrawal of support at a press conference in Dungarpur.
“We supported them in the Rajya Sabha elections and in the trust vote during the political crisis but they betrayed us. We had extended issue-based support but the government has not fulfilled any of the demands we had put forward. In Dungarpur, instead of supporting us, they joined hands with the BJP to defeat us,” he said.
Ghoghra wrote to Governor Kalraj Mishra and assembly speaker Dr CP Joshi to apprise them that the party was withdrawing support from chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government.
The BTP has two MLAs in the 200 member assembly and withdrawal of support will not hurt the Congress government which 105 MLAs and support of 13 independents, one CPI(M) and one RLD MLA in the 200 member house.
In the Zila pramukh election, the BTP had emerged as the largest party winning 13 of 27 seats. But the BJP with eight votes seats and the Congress with six votes supported BJP-backed independent candidate Surya Ahari who won 14 votes.
The same game was played on three panchayat samiti seats in Dungarpur district with the Congress-BJP combine nudging out the BTP.
Ghoghra said the BTP will not ally with either the Congress or the BJP in coming elections but will carve out an independent path.