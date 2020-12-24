BTP officially withdraws support to Congress govt in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) officially withdrew support to the Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday, accusing it of betrayal.

The party had announced on December 11 that it was breaking off ties with the government after the Congress joined hands with the BJP to scuttle chances of the BTP candidate becoming Zila pramukh in Dungarpur district.

BTP Rajasthan president Vela Ram Ghoghra announced the withdrawal of support at a press conference in Dungarpur.

“We supported them in the Rajya Sabha elections and in the trust vote during the political crisis but they betrayed us. We had extended issue-based support but the government has not fulfilled any of the demands we had put forward. In Dungarpur, instead of supporting us, they joined hands with the BJP to defeat us,” he said.