BSY’s secy refuses to record statement

Bengaluru: N Santosh, the political secretary of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has refused to give a statement to the police.

Quoting an investigating officer, ‘Deccan Herald’ reported Santosh did not cooperate with them and refused to give a statement citing his health condition. The police have now decided to wait till he is discharged.

The investigating officers approached Santosh to record his statement after he was shifted to a ward.

After his suicide attempt, the police registered a case against Santosh under IPC Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Santosh, who was instrumental in bringing Yediyurappa to power, was reportedly losing his place in the state’s political landscape. He was reportedly sidelined following recent successes of Yediurappa’s son Vijayendra in helping the BJP win the recent bypolls.