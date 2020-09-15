Remember Pink Pant Pandey? His MP brother Ritesh Pandey is all set to marry Katherina from England

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and party MP from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh Ritesh Pandey on Monday announced that he is set to marry a UK-based psychology student.

Pandey made the announcement on social media about his wedding to Katharina.

Taking to Facebook, Pandey shared a picture of him with Katharina and wrote in Hindi, “I am happy that Katharina and I have decided to complete the journey ahead as life partners. Both of us have taken this decision with the blessings of elders and parents of our families.”

Here is the English translation of his Hindi post:

Hello,

Sharing this good news with all of you I am very happy that Kathrina and I have decided to complete the journey ahead as a spouse. We both have taken this decision with the blessings of the elders and parents of our families. Kathrina and I have known each other for many years and feel that our companionship is good for our welfare and goals. Katherina is doing her doctorate in psychology and her father is a doctor in England. The whole world, including our country, is going through a time of crisis. There is no possibility of any big event in such a situation. In the coming months, we will give you information about the decision as per the circumstances. I and my family have always been in your pryare which keep us confident and strong. Meanwhile, Kathrina and I are aspiring for your wishes and blessings for a beautiful and healthy life.

I wish you all good health and good life. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Yours always

Ritesh Pandey