BSP Leader Armstrong's Murder: Eight Suspects Arrested, Political Leaders Condemn Brutal Act

Chennai: The Chennai city police have arrested eight suspects in connection with Friday night's brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K. Armstrong near his house in Perambur in North Chennai. The murder of the long time BSP State president, who also faces several criminal cases, sent shockwaves through the political community and triggering protests from his supporters.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice. "The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," Stalin announced in a post on X.

Armstrong was attacked by a gang of six men disguised as food delivery executives. The assailants, who arrived on motorcycles, hacked Armstrong to death.

The murder led to immediate protests by Armstrong's supporters, with tensions rising in parts of north Chennai. A large group of supporters gathered on EVR Periyar Salai near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, staging a road blockade that continued into the morning of Saturday. A heavy police presence was deployed to manage the situation, causing significant traffic disruptions on the arterial road.

The eight suspects arrested include Selvam, Manivannan, Selvaraj, Ponnai Balu, and four others. Police sources indicated the murder may have stemmed from previous enmity, with Armstrong allegedly having threatened one of the suspects.

BSP chief Mayawati condemned the murder as "brutal" and called for immediate government action to prevent such incidents in the future. "The brutal murder of K. Armstrong, a dedicated and hardworking BSP leader and president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit, outside his Chennai residence last evening, has caused widespread sorrow and outrage in the entire society," she said in a post on X. Mayawati announced that she would be traveling to Chennai on Sunday to pay homage to Armstrong and offer condolences to his grieving family. She also appealed for peace and order in the wake of the incident.

The murder has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across the spectrum. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his shock and extended his condolences to Armstrong's family, friends, and followers. "Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the Government of Tamil Nadu, and I am confident that the Government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously," Gandhi stated.

BJP president J.P. Nadda also condemned the killing, emphasising the need for swift justice. "The gruesome murder of Thiru K. Armstrong has angered the entire nation. An upcoming leader’s life, which was devoted to empowering the marginalized sections of society, was brutally cut short," Nadda said. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to punish the culprits swiftly and criticised the DMK-Congress for their alleged disregard towards the poor and marginalised sections of society.