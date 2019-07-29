BSP dismisses lone MLA in Jharkhand for anti-party activities

Medininagar: The Jharkhand unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday dismissed its lone MLA Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta for alleged anti-party activities, a party leader said.

Mehta has also been accused of neglecting his constituency, Hussainabad, in Palamu district, he said. The legislator, however, denied the allegations and said he was yet to get any intimation in this regard.

"The party has dismissed Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta for anti-party activities and indiscipline," BSP's Jharkhand in- charge Chhachu Ram told PTI.

Subal Das, the state unit chief of the BSP, said Mehta did not devote any time to his constituency, and "when people complained, he resorted to drama by resigning from the membership of the Assembly".

Mehta had on July 26 submitted his resignation to Speaker Dinesh Oraon, alleging that problems in his constituency have not been solved despite raising them in the Assembly multiple times in the last four-and-a-half years.