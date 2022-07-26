BSNL files case after UPA VP candidate Margaret Alva falls prey to cyber fraud

PTI

BSNL on Tuesday filed an FIR after senior Congress leader and opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva fell prey to cyber fraud. Taking to Twitter, the former Rajasthan Governor has pinned the blame on the ruling party at the centre, the BJP.

ANI quoted the Ministry of Telecom sources as saying, "Appropriate action has been taken in the complaint filed by Margaret Alva. BSNL has filed an FIR in the matter."

Appropriate action has been taken in the complaint filed by Margaret Alva. BSNL has filed an FIR in the matter: Ministry of Telecom Sources on Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva's allegations (in the attached pic) pic.twitter.com/xlJDcGj3t6 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

On Monday, addressing the government-owned telecommunication companies—MTNL and BSNL, Alva complained that she was unable to make or receive calls after speaking to several BJP leaders about her candidature.

On Twitter, she posted a picture that contains a purported communication from an MTNL with a message saying that the user's SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours after the e-KYC was suspended.

As for the caption, she wrote, "If you restore the phone, I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC, or BJD tonight."

After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight.



Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

In a following tweet, the former Governor continued, "The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy."

The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

BJP on Margaret Alva's allegations

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the allegations by Alva 'childish allegations'. He told ANI, "Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we're confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She's a senior person & she should not make such allegations."

Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we're confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She's a senior person & she should not make such allegations: Union min Pralhad Joshi on Margaret Alva pic.twitter.com/a7MXDdmgZG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Earlier, the Delhi Police on July 19 itself, had warned customers of a cyber fraud that is carried out in the name of MTNL. Taking to the micro-blogging site, they revealed that miscreants send WhatsApp messages like "Dear customer, your MTNL SIM card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately" to retrieve confidential information of the users.

It appears that Alva was duped because the message she received is almost identical to the one the Delhi Police tweeted.

Beware❗️

There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022