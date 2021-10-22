BSF jurisdiction row: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges PM Modi to restore status quo

Punjab Chief Minsiter Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relook and restore status quo that existed before the Centre amended the BSF (Border Security Force) Act on October 11 this year.

"Punjab CM Charanjit Channi urges PM Modi to relook & restore status quo that existed before notification of 11th Oct 2021, so as to enable BSF & Punjab Police to work together against anti-national forces for safeguarding sovereignty & territorial integrity of India," Punjab Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

For the unversed, the Centre amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

In Gujarat, that shares border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 km to 50 km while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 km.

In five northeastern states-- Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya--the jurisdiction has been cut short by 20 kms. Earlier, it was up to 80 kms.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties slammed the Centre over the move.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had also taken a strong exception it. "I strongly condemn the GoI's unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within 50 KM belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on the federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister @AmitShah to immediately rollback this irrational decision," Channi had tweeted.

However, former Punjab CM had come out in support of the move. He said "BSF's enhanced presence and powers will only make us stronger. Let's not drag central armed forces into politics."

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 08:13 PM IST