Kolkata: Exuding confidence that the recent killing of a BSF jawan by a Bangladeshi border guard won’t have an impact on bilateral ties, the neighbouring country’s Home Mi­nister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday he would talk to his Indian counterpart Amit Shah, if needed, to “defuse the situation”.

Khan stated an Indian fisherman, who was arrested on Thursday for trespassing into Bangladesh waters, will be released, in accordance with the norms.

Noting that a “misunderstanding between the forces” led to the killing of BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh, Khan said, “Steps would be taken to ensure such incidents don’t recur. If needed, I will talk to Amit Shah to defuse the situation.”