BSF jawan killed in an ambush by militants in Tripura

BSF Jawan martyred in an ambush by NLFT in Tripura | Representative image

On Friday morning, suspected NLFT militants opened fire at a border patrolling group, killing one BSF jawan in the process. The incident occured in North Tripura district's Anandabazar police station, in the Simna-two area along the border between Tripura, Bangladesh, and Mizoram.

The BSF patrol was ambushed from across the border in the morning by the alleged NLFT militants who had been skulking around in the remote border and forested area for the previous few days.

Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter was used to transport the deceased border guard, Havildar Gribesh Kumar, of the 145th Battalion to a nearby hospital. He died from his wounds.

A BSF team was on area domination operation at Sima-II border outpost area in Kanchanpur subdivision when the firing started from the Bangladeshi side, they added.

"A group of heavily armed militants opened fire at BSF jawans from the Jupui area in Bangladesh's Rangamati Hill district. The jawans retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter between the two sides," Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar K told PTI.

Kumar, who is at present in the area where the incident happened, said the militants could not do much harm because of coordinated retaliation by the BSF.

"Security has been beefed up at the India-Bangladesh border after the incident. Area domination has also been intensified. We will take up the issue with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) for necessary action," the officer said.