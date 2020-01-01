BSF jawan injured in cross-border firing in Mankote

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in cross-border firing in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.
BSF sources said that the injured jawan has been evacuated and is currently under treatment in a hospital. His condition is said to be normal.
Further details are awaited.
