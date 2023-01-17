BSF ex-DG Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed deputy NSA; know all about the IPS officer

e-Paper Get App
Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Retired director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed as deputy national security adviser.

All you need to know about IPS officer

According to an official order, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years. Singh retired as BSF chief on December 31, 2022 When Singh took charge of the BSF on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959 batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June, 1993 to January, 1994.

His father is considered an architect of police reforms in the country

He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union home secretary.

