BSF deputy commandant arrested by Gurugram Police for cheating people of Rs 125 crore

A BSF Deputy Commandant was arrested by the Gurugram Police for cheating people of Rs 125 crore while posing as an Indian Police Service officer, reported NDTV.

The police have recovered cash around Rs 14 crore, jewelry worth Rs one crore and seven luxury cars from his house.

The accused Praveen Yadav reportedly suffered loss of Rs 60 lakh in share market. He wanted to repay his debt and for that he started cheating people.

"Yadav allegedly cheated a number of people to the tune of Rs 125 core, on the pretext of providing them tenders, while impersonating himself as an IPS officer, during his posting with NSG at Manesar," said a Gurugram Police officer told IANS.

So far police have recovered seven luxury cars, jewelry and cash from the house of the accused.

The Gurugram Police has also arrested the officer's wife, Mamta Yadav, sister Ritu and an accomplice.

The police official said that his next posting was in Agartala. But he had collected huge wealth and recently wrote a resignation letter to the concerned department. His resignation has now been accepted.

Seeing the gravity of the matter an SIT was formed by the Gurugram Police to look after the matter. The SIT after conducting a thorough probe arrested the accused and his family members. The police said they have received more complaints against the accused.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:42 AM IST