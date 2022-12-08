e-Paper Get App
BSF constable inadvertently crosses border, handed back after flag meet with Pak Rangers

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who had inadvertently entered Pakistan's territory, was handed back to the border patrolling force after a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers on Thursday, BSF officials informed.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
ANI
The BSF constable had inadvertently entered Pak territory "during zero line Khura checking in AOR of BOP Mauzam Base, Sector Abohar of Punjab".

"BSF constable, who had inadvertently entered Pak territory during zero line khura checking in AOR of BOP Mauzam base, sector Abohar, was safely handed back to the BSF during a Commandant-level Flag Meeting with Pakistan Rangers today at 1710 hrs," a BSF official informed.

Further details are awaited.



