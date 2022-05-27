e-Paper Get App

BSF apprehends one more Pakistani fisherman, seizes five Pakistani fishing boats from Bhuj

As per the statement, the search party fired three rounds during the course of the chase to encircle and apprehend the Pakistani Fisherman.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five other Pakistani fishing boats near-horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said.

This was part of an operation conducted by the BSF on Thursday in which the border guarding force apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats from the same area.

The BSF Bhuj has apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and has seized nine Pakistani fishing boats till now.

"During the intensive search operation launched on May 26 and continued entire night, today morning, Patrol of BSF Bhuj apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five more Pakistani fishing boats from the horizontal channel of Harami Nala," Public Relations Officer (PRO)BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a statement.

As per the statement, the search party fired three rounds during the course of the chase to encircle and apprehend the Pakistani Fisherman.

"Nothing suspicious recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets, and fishing equipment. An intensive search of the area is going on," the BSF further said.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSF apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats near the horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said.

Read Also
BSF seizes gold worth Rs 6 cr along India-B'desh border, 2 arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaBSF apprehends one more Pakistani fisherman, seizes five Pakistani fishing boats from Bhuj

RECENT STORIES

Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them

Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Texas school shooting: Police waited an hour for backup, accused of failing duty

Texas school shooting: Police waited an hour for backup, accused of failing duty

Mumbai records uptick in COVID-19 infections with 352 cases

Mumbai records uptick in COVID-19 infections with 352 cases

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 27, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 27, 2022; watch video