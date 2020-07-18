BSEH class 12 results 2020: Haryana board to release result on bseh.org.in soon; Click here for details

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the class 12 examination results on July 21 on its official website, reported Hindustan Times.
Once declared, students who appeared in the BSEH class 12 examination will be able to check their results online at bseh.org.in.
The results will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams, Board secretary Rajiv Prasad told HT.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website - bseh.org.in
Go the 'Exam Results' section
Or click on the link that reads - Senior Secondary (HOS) Examination Result, 2020
A new page will appear on the display screen
Enter the required details like the course and roll number
The result will appear on the display screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use