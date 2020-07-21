BSEH class 12 results 2020: Haryana board result announced; how to check on bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the class 12 examination results today, July 21.
Students who appeared in the BSEH class 12 examination will soon be able to check their results online at bseh.org.in.
Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available only on Android devices and it can be found on Play Store.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website - bseh.org.in,
Go the 'Exam Results' section
Or click on the link that reads - Senior Secondary (HOS) Examination Result, 2020
A new page will appear on the display screen
Enter the required details like the course and roll number
The result will appear on the display screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)