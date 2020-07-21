India

BSEH class 12 results 2020: Haryana board result announced; how to check on bseh.org.in.

By FPJ Web Desk

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the class 12 examination results today, July 21.

Students who appeared in the BSEH class 12 examination will soon be able to check their results online at bseh.org.in.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available only on Android devices and it can be found on Play Store.

Steps to check the result:

  • Visit the official website - bseh.org.in,

  • Go the 'Exam Results' section

  • Or click on the link that reads - Senior Secondary (HOS) Examination Result, 2020

  • A new page will appear on the display screen

  • Enter the required details like the course and roll number

  • The result will appear on the display screen

  • Download the results and take its print out for future use

