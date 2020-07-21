BSEH class 12 results 2020: Haryana board result announced; how to check on bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the class 12 examination results today, July 21.

Students who appeared in the BSEH class 12 examination will soon be able to check their results online at bseh.org.in.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available only on Android devices and it can be found on Play Store.

Steps to check the result: